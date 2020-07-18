Man Stabbed To Death Over Credit Alert Of N13m

Worker at a water bottle Factory, Wisdom Nwachukwu has been recently stabbed to death by fellow colleague, Moses Moses, over N13m credit alert.

It was reported by an anonymous source that both Moses and Nwachukwu were very close friends, not until he received an alert credit of N13m that was sent to him by his brother based in South Africa, for the completion of a building project located in their home town in Imo State.

On that fateful day, after Nwachukwu received the N13m credit alert; both were designated to work on night shifts, Moses used it as an opportunity to lure his friend into a bush, stabbed, killed and then fled with his friend’s phone and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

According to the Source, “Moses took the phone and the Card, to internet hackers located in Auchi, and they managed to remove N2.2m from the deceased Nwachukwu’s account.

The Family of the deceased, not seeing their son for some days, worried and decided to report to Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector immediately gathered an Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to look into the matter.

The culprit was arrested by the operatives of IRT, at a hotel in Auchi area of Edo State; after they intercepted the transaction that Moses carried out, using the card of the deceased.

Meanwhile a police source stated that during an investigation by the division, Moses confessed to the crime of killing his friend, directed them towards arresting the internet fraudsters that hacked the pin, Tony Bright, Yusuf Sagiru, and a man that helped him withdraw N6m from the deceased account, Jahswill Ogbonnaya.

Moses while answering further questions from the police, revealed that the deceased, told him about his brother who has been sending him money from South Africa to complete a building project. “I don’t know what came over me, he was really my close friend whom I taught how to operate the machines used in producing water”, he noted.