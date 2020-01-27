Man stabs girlfriend to death in Bauchi

Tragedy struck in Gwallameji, a student community in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, when a man, identified simply as Solomon, allegedly stabbed one Patience Zakariya to death.

The deceased, who was a National Diploma graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, was allegedly stabbed to death by Solomon, whom her friends described as the deceased’s boyfriend.

When the Destiny Connection Villa Lodge was visited, the hall of residence of the deceased on Sunday, students were seen discussing the tragedy in hushed tones and none of those approached was willing to speak on record.

However, a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of his safety, said the incident happened after an outing at a popular club around the area at midnight on Friday.

He said, “I stay in the same compound with Patience although I was not at home when the incident happened; I only came back the following day to hear about it.

“What I was told was that she went to a club in Gwallameji with her boyfriend and some of her friends, but while they were there, I was told that they had an argument and they came back home. The boyfriend does not stay here, but comes here very often.

“I learnt that while they were arguing, she broke a bottle on his head, maybe in self-defence, but Solomon took a knife and stabbed her and he ran away. So, her friends rushed her to hospital in Yelwa, where she was treated and brought back home.”

The source described the deceased, whom he said had lived in the house since 2018, as a peace lover and easy-going person, who got along with almost everyone.

According to him, until the incident that led to her death, none of them knew her to be violent.