Man United In Advanced Stage To Sign Dortmund’s Sancho

Manchester United FC have reached advanced and progressive stage in their negotiation to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report by German publication Bild, revealed that both clubs are already in an advanced stage for the possible transfer of Sancho, with the German outfit expecting United to meet the player’s release clause of 120 million Euros.

The negotiations with United in recent weeks has continued, and the England outfits are ready to pay 20 million Euros add on for performances from the player.

The report also stated Dortmund are trying effervescently to resolve the player’s future, by speeding up the transfer process, so that they too can quickly purchase a replacement for the outgoing player.

Meanwhile, German Football Expert Raphael Honigstein responding to the ongoing negotiation he stated, “how much is the value of him staying at the club?”

“That is why the club are making sure the deal pulls through quickly, so that a replacement can immediately be looked for by Dortmund. At the moment, Manchester United said that they are still in preliminary talks for the player, that at the moment, nothing has been agreed upon”, he added.