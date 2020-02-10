Man With Knife Attempts To ’Assassinate Donald Trump’

A 25-year-old man known as Roger Hedgpeth of Florida, has been arrested by the US Secret service after he walked up to a Secret Service agent and told him he was going to the White House to ‘assassinate Donald Trump’

Hedgpeth who hid a 3.5 inch knife in his lap pocket was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.



Hedgpeth was taken into custody, his vehicle impounded, and he was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to police, before his arrest, Hedgpeth was seen patrolling around the White House with his car, and he is listed in public health records as a ‘missing person with mental health issues’

‘I have a knife to do it with,’ Hedgpeth allegedly said, according to a police report.

This isn’t the first time, someone has been arrested for making threats towards the US president.

In September 2018, an individual was taken into custody after they climbed over the White House security barrier while in November 2019, another person was taken into custody after they allegedly attempted to drive an unauthorized vehicle through a White House security checkpoint.