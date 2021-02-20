Management Framework Needed To Evict Illegal Forest Occupants – Gov. Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has said to ensure eviction of illegal occupants from forest across states, Nigeria needs a system to manage such areas.

Fayemi added that the current spate of violence in Nigeria has become an alarming cause of concern, adding that there is a need for the federal and state governments to address the situation in order for people to regain normalcy in their livelihoods.

The Governor said this on during an event tagged, ‘Urgent Conversations’, organised by Radio Now 95.3 with the support of Channels TV on Friday.

Governor Fayemi said, “The root causes of violence are major layers of deep-seated, political, economic, social and environmental challenges that have been allowed to fester for so long to the extent that they are now able to disrupt livelihoods, cause unprecedented destruction of public and private property, and lead to unnecessary deaths”.

“Given this worrisome state of insecurity in the country, from Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder conflict, youth restiveness that led to #EndSARS in October 2020, militancy, and piracy, the common trend is that we are now in a season of anomie in our country’.

He added that “We do not subscribe to ethnic profiling. We believe that criminals are found all over our country; they come from virtually almost every ethnic group”.

“Our forests have now become a huge menace and a space for criminal elements to perpetrate their business. We need a forest management framework to ensure that those who don’t have business in the forests must leave the forests”.

Furthermore, “Governors are very committed to the need to modernise grazing practices. There is a national livestock transformation plan, which should be implemented by now, so as to promote ranching and modernised livestock management practices”. He said.