Many Injured, 3 dead in Lagos Okada Mayhem

Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State government praised motorcycle and tricycle operators for complying with the restriction from some local government areas, 10 highways and 40 bridges, scores of people were yesterday injured and three feared dead in a violent clash between the police and the operators, according to eye witnesses.

To protest the ban and end to their means of livelihood, motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada took to the streets of Ijora Olopa and went all the way up to Costain.

What started as a peaceful protest soon turned violent as they clashed with police officers who were deployed to enforce the ban.

In the face off, there was exchange of gunshots as bonfires were set up in the middle of the road, thus deterring motorists who were forced to turn back to look for alternative routes in and out of Apapa as the road was fully blocked.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said he was not aware of any casualty in the clash.

Meanwhile, thousands of commuters were yesterday stranded at different parts of Lagos as the effect of the ban took its toll on them.

From suburbs like Okota, Isolo, Ikotun, Egbeda, Idimu, Iyana Ipaja, Jakande, Ago to bustling areas like Apapa, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, Surulere, Maryland, Ojota, Mile2 and 12, Ketu, Cele, Festac Town, Satellite, Okokomaiko, Ijora, Orile and Mushin, the toll was harsh.

Even parts of the island were not left out.

Checks also revealed that the rippling effect was felt by all, from the large number of stranded passengers at bus stops, to a sharp increase in transport fares across the state.

In some areas, transport fares soared to about 100 per cent, and save for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which was a sort of reprieve, as they maintained their fares, more commuters would have been stranded.