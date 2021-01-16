Marwa Bags Buhari’s Appointment To Become NDLEA Chairman

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ex-military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as new Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

Following that, sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Gen. Marwan, who is a close colleague of President Buhari, worked as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, (PACEDA) in 2018 and December, 2020 respectively

PACEDA was tasked with the responsibility of developing a strategy that would permanently end drug abuse practise in Nigeria.

A source at the NDLEA that begged to remain anonymous while speaking, said the management team of the organisation was already set to welcome Gen. Marwa as he resumes this week.

Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as an ex-ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He attained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh.