COVID19: Lagos Kicks Off Compulsory Use Of Face Masks

Lagos State Government has kicked of the compulsory use of facemasks in the State.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Sunday.
According to him, the compulsory use of the masks is an additional measure to contain the further spread of COVID-19 amongst residents of the state.
Sanwo-Olu, who tagged the new campaign, “#MaskupLagos” added that the measure is compulsory as an additional strategy along with social distancing, regular handwashing and others measures.
In his words:
“Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos.
“Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.
“Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face as well as #SocialDistancing are effective in slowing the spread.
“The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable.
“N95 & surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by @LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19.
“The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously. #MaskUpLagos”
Lagos is currently the epicentre of the COVID-19 in Nigeria with 732 confirmed cases of the virus.