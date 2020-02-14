0 comments

Mass resignation at France’s film academy after Polanksi row

The entire board of the Cesar Academy, which awards France’s equivalent of the Oscars, resigned Thursday just two weeks before its gala ceremony after more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities demanded “profound reform”.

The academy had come under fire after director Roman Polanski’s new film An Officer and a Spy topped the list of nominations for this year’s Cesar awards, which will be handed out on February 28.

