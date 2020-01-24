Massive explosion rips through Houston with blast ‘felt for miles’

A colossal explosion has filled the skies of Houston, Texas, sending debris raining onto the city.

Residents across the city said they heard a ‘loud explosion’ and the blast caused windows to rattle for miles around.

Police confirmed the blast came from a factory on the 4500 block of Gessner Road at around 4.25am on Friday.

A local resident’s surveillance camera facing north on Gessner and Clay showed the blast erupting with a flash of light into the night sky.

Such is the force of the explosion that the camera is rattled off its stand and falls onto the porch.

Houston Police tweeted at around 5am: ‘Building Explosion 4500 Gessner: HPD command post at Tanner @ Gessner. All traffic avoid hot zone between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Rd.’