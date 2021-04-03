‘Massive Protest Indeed’ — El-Rufai Mocks Reno Omokri Over His Anti-Buhari Protest At Nigeria House, London

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has mocked former Nigerian presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

This comes after Omokri and some Nigerians staged a protest at the Nigeria House in London against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is currently in London where he would be spending two weeks to enable him to undergo a medical checkup.

Expressing their displeasure at the medical trip, the former presidential aide and a group of protesters decided to protest at the gate of the Nigeria House brandishing placards with different inscriptions.

Omokri questioned the decision of the President to have himself treated in London after reportedly failing to build a single hospital in Nigeria.

In reaction to one of the several videos making it’s rounds on twitter which had the caption: “Aide to former President @GEJonathan, “Pastor” @renoomokri leads “massive” protest in London against @NGRPresident @MBuhari”, El-Rufai wrote, “Massive protest indeed……”