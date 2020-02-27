0 comments

MASSOB tells S’East to forget Igbo Presidency in 2023

February 27, 2020
 

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has told the South-East people not to contest the  2023 presidential poll.

MASSOB said it would be difficult for any Igboman or woman to win the election.

Punch quoted  MASSOB  Director of Information, Sunday Okereafor, as saying the political calculation in the country had never favoured Ndigbo to produce the President since after the civil war.

Okereafor said the likes of  Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chuba Okadigbo and Alex Ekwueme failed in their bid to land the top job in the past.

He said, ‘’The Igbo are already thinking of 2023. Some of them are preparing to contest the 2023 presidential election. They should forget it because it is a gamble that can never work.

‘’The fact is that there has been a gang-up against Ndigbo that they will never get to the position. The gang-up has been there for the past 50 years and there is nothing anybody can do about it.’’

Okereafor said the struggle for Biafra would continue until it was achieved, adding that 2023 presidency was a distraction to the people of the South-East.

