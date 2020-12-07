Master KG’s Jerusalema Beats Minaj To Win NRJ Awards

By Onwuka Gerald

Master KG’s Jerusalema has won the Best International Song of the Year at a French ceremony called the NRJ Awards.

Despite being nominated amongst famous artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Jason Derulo, KG however edged them to the award.

He expressed gratitude to the NRJ awards as well as his French fans who were instrumental to his overall achievements.

The singer announced the feat via his Twitter handle.

His words, “We won a big one in France last night, Best International Song of the Year!! @NRJhitmusiconly I keep watching the nominees again and again because I can’t believe it. Big thanks to everyone for making this win possible.”