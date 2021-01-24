Matawalle Promises Improved Security To Attacked Communities

Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has on Saturday promised improved security to communities recently attacked by bandits in Maru and Maradun LGAs of the state.

Recall that gunmen last week attacked Dutsingari, Rayyau and Janbako communities in the two LGAs and killed more than 40 people.

Matawalle during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) temporary camp in a primary school in Kanoma Ashalafiya community of Maru LGA, condemned the incident.

The IDPs, comprised mainly of women and children, currently displaced from Dustengari, Rayyau, Talli, Mahuta and Munkuru communities over fear of being attacked by bandits’.

The governor said the visit was to sympathise with the IDPs over killings that happened in their villages.

His words, “When the incident happened, I was not in the country. Upon hearing, I quickly rushed back to assume control over situation.

“We are going to return you to your communities”, Matawalle assured the IDPs.