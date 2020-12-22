Matawalle Slams APC Over Allegations Of Sponsoring Bandits In Zamfara

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has slammed the All Progressive Congress, APC over alleged accusation that he is responsible for sponsoring bandits attack in Zamfara.

Matawalle added that the security situation in his state has improved since he became the governor.

The Governor disclosed this via his Twitter account @Bellomatawalle1 on Sunday.

Recall that Matawalle was accused of sponsoring bandits in Zamfara State by the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The Governor while responding to the claim said, the accusation is malicious and insulating.

According to him, “I find it insulting that the Apc is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state. We all are living witnesses to the fact that during Apc’s tenure, Zamfara state was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world”.

“We are not claiming that insecurity has totally been eliminated in Zamfara but it is on record that terror attacks have reduced drastically in the state in less than two years than Apc’s unfortunate eight years when people were running away from the State”.

He further stated that, “This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years. Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have”.

While responding to the rescue of the abducted Katsina schoolboys, Matawalle said, “Alhamdulillah for the successful rescue of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.To God be the Glory”.