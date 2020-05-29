May 29: Use Your 5th Anniversary To Publish Details Of Your Asset Declarations With The Code Of Conduct Bureau — SERAP Tells Buhari, Osinbajo

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and His Vice, Yemi Osinbajo to immediately publish details of their asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

In a Twitter thread, SERAP also asked Buhari to instruct ministers and advisers to do the same, saying without open asset declarations, it will remain difficult to hold politicians to account.

“BREAKING: We’re calling on President Buhari and Vice-President Osinbajo to use the 5th anniversary of their government to immediately publish details of their asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau, and to instruct ministers and advisers to do the same.

“Without open asset declarations, it will remain difficult to hold politicians to account, and politicians will continue to hide high value assets, potential conflicts of interests, including business deals with companies that have government contracts, illegal transfers of funds.

“The United Nations Convention against Corruption, which Nigeria has ratified promotes open asset declarations as a way for citizens to ensure leaders do not abuse their power for personal gain, thus promoting integrity in politics.

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo,” SERAP tweeted.

