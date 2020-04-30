May Day: “You Are The Life Force Of the Nation” — PDP Salutes Workers’ Patriotism, Resilience

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, describing them as the life force of the nation.

The party commended Nigerian workers for their sacrifices towards the wellbeing of our nation, particularly at this critical time, when many of them are on the front line against the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party reads:

“The PDP hails the resilience of workers in the health and other essential services, who have continued to exhibit unequalled patriotism, despite the daunting challenges, in the overall effort to mitigate the health, economic and social impacts of the scourge. These citizens are indeed our national heroes.

“The party notes that the Nigerian workers have continued to work hard in every sector to ensure the unity, stability and economic growth of our dear nation as well as standing as a strong voice for the entrenchment of equity, social justice and rule of law in the polity.

“The PDP laments as depressing, that the 2020 Workers Day came at a time when the world is on lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that such does not detract from the essence of the celebration.

“The PDP therefore urges workers not to deter in their commitment towards nation building while wishing them a happy Workers’ Day celebration.”