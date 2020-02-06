MBAKA ANNOUNCES A SET-UP AND DRESSES IT UP AS “PROPHECY”

By Emeka U. Opara

Early this year Mbaka “prophesied” and something very deep happened in the Supreme Court. It has come out that several people, including state actors, were involved in the biggest judicial heist in Nigerian history, one where technicalities were used to uphold bare-faced criminal forgery. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has, as a law-abiding citizen, approached the Supreme Court to review that judgement. Suddenly, the chief forger, a man that should be prosecuted for engaging in electoral forgery, the worst and most criminal type of crime against democracy because it subverts the will of the people, has alleged that some Igbo leaders want to overthrow the government at the federal level. Not long after that, when it became official that an application to set aside the Supreme Court judgement had been filed, Mbaka has come out again, this time to “prophecy”, in a scarcely-veiled threat, that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha should prepare to go to prison.

It is now clear that the self-styled “prophet” who in the “spirit” sees only political issues, especially when it concerns APC, a jobber who engages in spiritual intimidation to get people of money to “sponsor” his projects, is a mouth-piece used to test the waters by those always intent on using state offices and positions to carry out evil and unlawful actions against the people.

Let the world know this: Any attempt to frame Gov. Emeka Ihedioha so as to prevent him from lawfully claiming back the mandate which the people of Imo State gave him on 9th March 2019 will be stoutly resisted by not only the people of Imo State but by all free people in Nigeria and in the world.

To Mbaka, to the Liliputian from Edo State who revels in election rigging and who has openly been spitting on the faces of Igbo people and taunting them for so long now, to all their facilitators high and mighty, to those who subvert the judicial oath that they should know to be divine, to those who intimidate judges and force upon them a choice between a particular verdict and open disgrace from the bench, just know this: time and chance happeneth to all. There is a time to do evil and a time to pay for it. Your time will come.