Mbaka’s prediction on Uzodinma unseating Ihedioha is contempt of court ~ PDP elders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders in Imo State have reacted to the New Year prophecy of Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. Mbaka had predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020. A statement on Tuesday signed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated that the comment was contempt of the Supreme Court which is expected to deliver judgment on the 2019 governorship election in Imo. The elders said: “INEC in honesty and transparency in pursuit of its duty as the electoral arbiter, declared Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of PDP the winner.
