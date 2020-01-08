Mbaka’s prediction on Uzodinma unseating Ihedioha is contempt of court ~ PDP elders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders in Imo State have reacted to the New Year prophecy of Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. Mbaka had predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020. A statement on Tuesday signed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated that the comment was contempt of the Supreme Court which is expected to deliver judgment on the 2019 governorship election in Imo. The elders said: “INEC in honesty and transparency in pursuit of its duty as the electoral arbiter, declared Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of PDP the winner.“Emeka Ihedioha scored the highest number of votes and fulfilled all the other constitutional requirements. “This decision was received with very loud ovation by Imo people who desperately needed to have a new beginning. “Since then, Ihedioha has assumed office and very noticeable progress has taken place in all aspects of life of Imo people. “The activities of Emeka Ihedioha has been appraised on a regular basis and endorsed by a council of elders. “These leaders were impressed with the achievements of Emeka Ihedioha’s administration in the area of road maintenance, water supply, security, payment of salaries and pensions to retirees. “We have absolute confidence in the Supreme Court to uphold justice. We will therefore not take the lawless part of declaring any party as winner”.