@MBuhari Congratulates US President-Elect, @JoeBiden

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected president of United States of America (USA), Joe Biden over his victory after wails of uncertainties during the election.

Buhari rejoiced with the newly elected president through the Twitter handle of his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu recently.

According to the Nigeria president, the USA election was a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government as it allows for peaceful change of government.

Buhari also noted that the election showed that the politicians are not the most powerful group, but the voters who can decide election’s outcome.

“the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people,” he noted.

The President added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

President Buhari also urged Joe Biden to create greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.

The president therefore called on Mr. Biden to introduce greater bond with Africa on the basis of mutual respects and shared interests.”