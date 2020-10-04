MD of NPA Appointed Vice Chair of IMO For A Second Time

Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, Hadiza Usman has been elected Vice-Chair of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Facilitation (FAL) Committee, for the second time.

Her election took place during the closing of the 44th Session of the Facilitation Committee held virtually from September 28 to October 2, 2020.

In her response, Usman described her re-election as an honour to Nigeria. She promised to work with the Chair and the IMO Secretariat in realising the lofty objectives of the FAL Committee and the IMO.

The MD praised the Chair of the committee, Marina Angsell from Sweden for her leadership as well IMO Secretary-General and the Committee for re-electing her to serve.

Usman was first elected as the Vice Chairman in April 2019 at the 43rd session of the International Maritime Organization held in London alongside Marina Angsell from Russia wahoo was elected as the committee’s Chair.