Medical Doctor Warns Against Harmful Habits That Can Destroy The Kidney

With the rising case of kidney diseases in Nigeria a medical Doctor who writes under the twitter handle @aproko_doctor has warned Nigerians to stay away from dangerous habits that can damage to their kidney.

In a tweet on Thursday, he listed six habits that one must avoid in other to create wide awareness to help individuals stay healthy.

The list he said includes, some bleaching creams, herbal medication, abuse of NSAIDs example Diclofenac, cigarettes including shisha, heavy alcohol and too much salt which can lead to hypertension.

Things that can damage your kidneys



1. Some bleaching creams

2. Herbal medications

3. Abuse of NSAIDs eg: Diclofenac, etc

4. Cigarettes: Including shisha

5. Heavy alcohol use

6. Too much salt: Can lead to hypertension which can damage your kidneys



NSAIDs means, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, it is used to cure fever, pain, inflammation and antithrombosis and usually administered to sickle cell patients going through a crisis .

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are members of a drug class that reduces pain, decreases fever, prevents blood clots andin higher doses, decreases inflammation.

However the side effects depend on the specific drug but largely include an increased risk of gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeds, heart attack, and kidney disease.

This effect explains why the doctor had added it to the list of harmful habits that can damage the liver.