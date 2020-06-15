0 comments

Medical Examiner says Brooks Killing Was Homicide

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office  27-year-old Rayshard  Brooks’ death was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back. 

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police officers after sleeping in a Wendy’s parking lot while  confronted by a white officer, Brooks was fatally shot in the back, sending the Black Lives Matter community into their fourth week of protesting police brutality.

Justice for Brooks Protesters

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office concludes that Brooks’ death came from blood loss and organ injuries caused by two gunshot wounds from Atlanta Police, ruling his death as a homicide.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard rxplained tha because this is a homicide investigation, there are several technical requirements that must be met before we are able to reach a decision. That includes the confirmation of the ballistics involved and obtaining a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner”.

Brooks did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,it just seems like this  is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone’s death”.

The fatal encounter came after a Wendy’s employee called Atlanta police to state that Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle in the drive-thru. 

Police arrived and were able to suspect that Brooks was intoxicated. When being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Brooks’ resisted and ran away, resulting in Atlanta police fatally shooting another un-armed black man.

Garret Rolfe, the officer responsible for shooting Brooks’ has since been fired. The other officer who was with him,also white was put on administrative leave.

Rayshard Brooks’s death created a new wave of rage and protests against police brutality and racism, after George Floyd’s murder on May 25. The Black Lives Matters movement and followers demonstrated on Saturday calling for justice in Brooks’ case.

