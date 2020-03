Medical Social Influencer, Aproko Doctor, has taken to his twitter handle, @aproko_doctor, to announce his engagement to Celebrity Cook, Chiamaka Kathryn Nwakalor.

Aproko Doctor tweeted:

“We have a wedding to plan. I promise to love you, protect you, support you and still grab your butt when you’re old and wrinkly. Let’s do this babe.”

See tweet:

We have a wedding to plan.



I promise to love you, protect you, support you and still grab your butt when you're old and wrinkly.



Let's do this babe pic.twitter.com/n3lRAA2an6 — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 29, 2020