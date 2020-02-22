Meet 14-year-old genius Esther, studying Mathematics in college

A genius is said to be somebody who exhibits an extraordinary intellectual ability to a certain stage associated with the achievement of new advances in a domain of knowledge and Africa, specifically Nigeria has been blessed with a handful them.

In 2015, news broke out about a 10-year old math genius, Esther Okade, who is born of Nigerian parents in international media.

According to reports, Esther who lives in Walsall, an industrial town in the UK, did not attend a formal school as she was homeschooled by her mother; Omonefe Okade simply called Efe, who happened to be a teacher and a mathematician.

Esther was said to have grown up like every other girl-child of her age as she loves playing with Barbie dolls and dressing up as Elsa from Frozen but apart from that she is above her age mates and peers academically.

She started school like her age mates but the once vibrant girl changed drastically, luckily her parents noticed the change and decided to teach her from home.

At six, Esther took math GCSE, a task generally undertaken by 14 -16-year-olds in the UK and actually passed.

The genius loves math so much that she wrote a mathematics book series titled Yummy Yummy Algebra.

Findings reportedly has it that she started her university course on an excellent note as one of the youngest undergraduate students and was already top of her class, getting a perfect score in her first exam.

Talking about her university course of study, financial math, Esther said she wants to finish the whole course in two years and wants to own a bank by the time she is 15 because of her love for numbers.

She claimed she likes people and banking is a way to help them. “I want to (finish the course) in two years. I want to have a bank by the time I’m 15 because I like numbers and I like people and banking is a great way to help people.”she said.

Having perfect scores in her courses, she is to obtain her PhD before she turned 14. Esther’s academic excellence has been profiled by various international news media.