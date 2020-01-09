“Meghan And Harry Are The Two Most Spoiled Brats In Royal History”—Piers Morgan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from public life has provoked vitriolic attacks on the couple and hyperbolic predictions on what it could mean for the monarchy.

The announcement came after Prince Harry and Meghan criticised media intrusion and launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday. This, along with reports that the couple’s decision has upset the Queen, appears to have fuelled the ferocity of the reaction.

Meghan and Harry are “the two most spoiled brats in history”, according to broadcaster and former Mirror editor, Piers Morgan.

My new @DailyMail column is about Harry & Meghan – the two most spoiled brats in royal history.

Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/4hy6cl901U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

After the news broke on Wednesday night, Morgan launched a Twitter tirade against Meghan and Harry that has continued on Thursday. He said the death of his mother Diana does not give Harry “licence to treat the Queen so appallingly”.

a) Diana ,who regularly colluded with the paparazzi & newspapers to promote herself, was killed by a drunk driver.

b) Harry's not the only person to lose a parent when he was young.

Many sadly do, including me.

It doesn't give him licence to treat the Queen so appallingly. https://t.co/KsjgRE2atk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020



In Piers Morgan’s column, he proceeds to call the Duke and Duchess “Royal hustlers” and “clowns” and hopes they both get fired by The Queen.

Indeed, if I were Her Majesty the Queen, I would unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and despatch them back into civilian life.

These two deluded clowns announced yesterday they were quitting life as senior royals.

Piers Morgan Wrote.