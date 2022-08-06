Melissa Fumero’s Husband, Early Life, Career, and other Details.

Melissa Fumero is an actress and is well known for her roles on One Life to Live as Adriana Cramer and Gossip Girl as Zoe. She plays Amy Santigo in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Melissa Fumero’s husband’s name is David Fumero. Let’s talk about all the details.

Early Life

Melissa Fumero’s date of birth was born on 19th August 1982, in Los Angeles, California. The parents of Fumero shifted to the United States from Cuba.

Melissa went to New York University for education and graduated with a bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama in December 2003. She has been dancing since childhood and takes part in the course when her schedule allows. She is a voracious reader and likes to attend the theatre.

Melissa Fumero’s Husband

Melissa Fumero’s Husband is David Fumero. He is her One Life To Live co-star. Melissa announced her pregnancy on social media on 16th November 2015 and expecting a child. She gave birth to a son named Enzo on 24th March 2016. On the same day, the fourth season was renewed.

Professional Life

Fumero played the role of the second Actress to play Adriana’s role in One Life to Live on 20th January 2004. Adrian is the long-lost daughter of Dorian Cramer Lord, who had been played by Robin Strasser since 1979. Fumero was cast as Adriana and did not extend her contract with the series in late 2007.

Moreover, she appeared one last time on 11th June 2008. Fumero returned to One Life To Live in September 2008. She made a cameo appearance on OLTL to assist usher in Kelly Cramer’s comeback. Melissa made an appearance on the big screen with the indie film Tiny Dancer in 2008.

She appeared in four episodes of Gossips Girl in 2010; It’s a Dad, Dad, Dad World, and The Empire Stricks Jack. On behalf of her professional career, she received National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award for Outstanding Performance in 2015. Also, she was nominated for Imagen Awards for Best Supporting Actress in television in the year 2015, 2016, and 2019.

Social Media Presence

Melissa Fumero is active on social media as there are 2.5 million followers on Instagram under the username @milissafumero. Besides, Fumero is also active on Twitter under the user name @melissafumero, with more than 708.6k followers.