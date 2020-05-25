Memo From HoS Warning Senior Officials Against Leaking Documents Gets Leaked

In what can be described as “embarrassing” to the Buhari’s led government, a memo from the the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, to the top officials in the civil service conveying a warning against leaking official documents, has once again been leaked to the media in Abuja.

The memo with number HCSF/109/S.1/120 and dated 22nd May 2020, was titled “Unauthorized circulation of official documents/information on social media”

Describing the leakage as unfortunate, the memo pointed out that even documents with sensitive information were illegally released to the public.

“The attention of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on the social media.

“In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on, are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct, with a penalty of dismissal from service, as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

“The ugly development is embarrassing to the government and therefore, not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

“Permanent Secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the contents of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.” the memo read.

It stated that the frequent leakages are becoming embarrassing to the government and warned that civil service officials involved in the act will have their appointments terminated.

The Office of the Vice President, Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Deputy CoS to President, Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Permanent Secretaries, Service Chiefs, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Executives and Chairmen of Parastatals and Agencies, were amongst the many service officials the memo was addressed to.

The most recent leakage will definitely come as a shock to the Federal Government and it is yet to be seen how they will react to this.