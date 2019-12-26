Men, Women Banned From Boarding Same Tricycle In Kano

From the month of January 2020, it will become a crime for men and women to board the same tricycle in Kano State. According to a report by Premium Times, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria held at Bayero University, Kano. Ganduje, who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government was committed towards upholding Islamic values. Commercial tricycles popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.

This was after his administration banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women. Since Shekarau’s exit as governor however, tricycles have been allowed to carry members of both gender, a move the state government has now said will be changed.