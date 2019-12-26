Men, Women Banned From Boarding Same Tricycle In Kano

From the month of January 2020, it will become a crime for men and women to board the same tricycle in Kano State. According to a report by Premium Times, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria held at Bayero University, Kano. Ganduje, who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government was committed towards upholding Islamic values. Commercial tricycles popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.