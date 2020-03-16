Merciless Regime? Female Automobile Engineer’s Workshop Brought Down By Security Agencies

On Saturday the 14th of march, a Twitter user came online to narrate the ordeal a good of his faced in the hands of Policemen, VIO, and NSCDC.
See twitter thread below:
So, on Thursday evening, I got home from work to see missed calls on my phone.I checked and it was my Automobile Engineer, Mrs Joyce Dayser Adams. So, I called back but her line was switched off.I could not fathom why she had called but I sent her a text immediately.— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
So, on Thursday evening, I got home from work to see missed calls on my phone.I checked and it was my Automobile Engineer, Mrs Joyce Dayser Adams. So, I called back but her line was switched off.I could not fathom why she had called but I sent her a text immediately.
A crack team of Policemen, VIO, NSCDC and some other security agencies had mobilized and brought down her entire business a day before.I met her in tears, swollen eyes and bruises.I did not even know what questions to ask her!— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
A crack team of Policemen, VIO, NSCDC and some other security agencies had mobilized and brought down her entire business a day before.I met her in tears, swollen eyes and bruises.I did not even know what questions to ask her!
No doubt, there has been an issue on the land usage in which the agency in charge of that aspect claimed that the land was not meant for commercial purposes but only residential.However, the matter was taken to court and the court had granted them ownership of the land.— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
No doubt, there has been an issue on the land usage in which the agency in charge of that aspect claimed that the land was not meant for commercial purposes but only residential.However, the matter was taken to court and the court had granted them ownership of the land.
This woman is one of the most selfless person I have ever met. Does not treat her clients like clients but like family and that is the reason she has been the only person I work with.She is one of the best hands in the entirety of Abuja and she does not deserve this! pic.twitter.com/H8quE9zaZL— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
This woman is one of the most selfless person I have ever met. Does not treat her clients like clients but like family and that is the reason she has been the only person I work with.She is one of the best hands in the entirety of Abuja and she does not deserve this! pic.twitter.com/H8quE9zaZL
She expends her money, her time, her expertise on other people. She probably does not owe our society but she took it upon herself to contribute her quota to society building by empowering other women.She deserves encouragement and not this misfortune! pic.twitter.com/Po0QIPi76R— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
She expends her money, her time, her expertise on other people. She probably does not owe our society but she took it upon herself to contribute her quota to society building by empowering other women.She deserves encouragement and not this misfortune! pic.twitter.com/Po0QIPi76R
She has done so much for these women, much more than the Nigerian government will ever do.And this is how she was paid back.Can you see that the system is built to kill you? You don't see it yet? Wait! You'll see it! pic.twitter.com/u9tWe8ToRN— Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 14, 2020
She has done so much for these women, much more than the Nigerian government will ever do.And this is how she was paid back.Can you see that the system is built to kill you? You don't see it yet? Wait! You'll see it! pic.twitter.com/u9tWe8ToRN
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.