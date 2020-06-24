Messi33: Fans React As Lionel Messi Turns 33

Barcelona and Argentina legend, Lionel Messi turns 33-year-old today. He was born on 24th June, 1987.

Messi is fast approaching the final years of his remarkable career. Most footballers retire somewhere around their mid-30s and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner isn’t far off that now.

It’ll be down to Messi when he hangs up his boots. He said before he turned 32 that he’ll stretch out his retirement for as long as he can.

Messi has achieved everything in football, aside from winning a major tournament at international level.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards, and a record six European Golden Shoes.

He has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he has won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copas del Rey.

A prolific goalscorer and a creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (440), a La Liga and European league season (50), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (8), and most assists in La Liga (177) and the Copa América (12). He has scored over 700 senior career goals for club and country.

BreakingTimes gathered some reactions from Twitter.

@ums___: “Football was born 33 years ago today. The little child from Rosario Argentina was destined to be the GOAT on this day in June 1987, No much essay, just know that you’ll remain the Greatest of all time forever!

“Happy birthday Football. Thank you for everything! 😭😭❤💙 #Messi33”

@Rheeta_so: “For all the Joy you brought into my life. For all the dream u made come true. For every wrong u made right. You gave me faith cause you believe

You touched my life. I am grateful for each day you played..I’ll forever be thankful! Happy Birthday Lionel Messi ❤️💙#Messi33″

@Freak1nP: “Happy Birthday to the greatest footballer ever The Legend Lionel Messi.

“Only player to win 6 Ballon D’OR Trophies.

699 Carrier Goals

308 Carrier assists

THE GOAT #MESSI 🐐”

@BarcaWorldwide: “Messi has scored or Assists 17 of the last 21 goals Barça has scored in La liga this season.

“That’s 81% Goal involvement.

“Happy Birthday you Monster!! 🖤”

