Mexico Okays Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

January 5, 2021
 

By Onwuka Gerald

Mexico has on Monday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency usage.

The Pfizer vaccine was the only one approved for use in Mexico. However, Mexican regulators okayed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell, said he wrongly reported approval for Chinese vaccine developer CanSino, stating that it is yet to submit full study results for safety and potency.

López-Gatell said Mexico has hinged much of its hopes on the less costly, one-shot CanSino vaccine, saying that It will makes things a lot easier for them”.

