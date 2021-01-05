Mexico Okays Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

By Onwuka Gerald
Mexico has on Monday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency usage.
The Pfizer vaccine was the only one approved for use in Mexico. However, Mexican regulators okayed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Meanwhile, Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell, said he wrongly reported approval for Chinese vaccine developer CanSino, stating that it is yet to submit full study results for safety and potency.
López-Gatell said Mexico has hinged much of its hopes on the less costly, one-shot CanSino vaccine, saying that It will makes things a lot easier for them”.