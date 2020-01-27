MFM dismisses report of having highest number of single ladies

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has faulted a report that it has the highest number of single ladies among churches in Nigeria.

The church stated that for the past 10 years, it had conducted over 150,000 weddings.

The MFM made the clarification in a statement on Sunday by Collins Edomaruse, spokesperson for its founder and General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

Edomaruse said, “We encourage and actively support all spinsters and bachelors, regardless of denomination, to build their relationships on biblical standards. We strongly advise all our single men and women to marry fellow believers within the Christian faith.

“We believe this is God’s will for marriage and is the best foundation for a successful and a Godly marriage. Dr Olukoya and MFM ministries have never stated that single men and women within this ministry should only marry within the ministry.”

According to him, the MFM, through its singles ministry, Gen 218, in the last decade, “has to its credit, over 150,000 weddings.”

Quoting the pastorý in charge of the programme, Pastor Popoola, the spokesman said GEN 218 offered training, teaching and guidance for bachelors and spinsters.

Edomaruse said, “In the last decade, Gen 218 has provided training, teaching and guidance to thousands of single men and women across Nigeria, Africa and all around the world. To its credit, over 150,000 weddings have occured as a result of Gen 218 forums.