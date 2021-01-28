MHWUN Demands Retirement age Review to 65

‌

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria has requested an upward review of health workers retirement age from 60 to 65.

MHWUN stated that the approval of 65 years as new retirement age for teachers by the Federal Government should be extended to health personnels in the country.

The President of the Union, Dr Biobelemonye Josiah disclosed this at the 9th quadrennial state delegates conference 2021 which held in Abuja on Thursday.

The President who was represented by the union’s deputy president, Kabir Minjibir, also re-echoed his call for the implementation of the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers as done for the medical doctors.

He also called for the payment of the COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowance as well as the arrears.

Biobelemonye admonished the health workers to be careful when handling patients, citing the rise in coronavirus infections in the country.

Furthermore, “For the same reasons that informed government’s timely approval of a new retirement age for teachers, an extension of such gesture to health professionals shall ensure the harnessing of their experience”. He said.