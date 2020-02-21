Microsoft revokes Windows 10 security update

Microsoft has taken the unusual step of permanently revoking a Windows 10 security update after it caused issues with a “sub-set of devices”.

The update, KB4524244, was released on February 11, as part of Microsoft’s normally scheduled Patch Tuesday release, but the company revoked it late on Friday.

“This standalone security update has been removed due to an issue affecting a subset of devices,” Microsoft said in an advisory.

“It will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalogue.”