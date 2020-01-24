Mike Ezuruonye Undergoes Eye Surgery Following Abnormal Growth On Both Eyes

Mike Ezuruonye is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent 8 hours undergoing surgery to fix his eyes.

The actor revealed he had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes due to harsh movie production lights. A doctor advised that he should undergo surgery to prevent permanent damage and he took the advice.

He went on to point out that people who spend a long time looking at their phones and laptop screens are at risk of such danger and he advised such people to go for check-up.

He wrote:

“Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..

Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…

After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..

These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…

Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls :Dont adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always.”