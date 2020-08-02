Milan Boss Lauds Sensational Ibrahimovic’s Impact At The Club

Swedish International, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contribution to AC Milan has been recently lauded by the Club’s Head Coach, Stefano Pioli.

The Coach was full of praise for his attacker, after he reached yet another milestone in his lustrous career. The 38 years old forward broke another record, during the clubs win against Cagliari on Saturday.

With his goal in the 55th minute of the game, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to net at least 10 plus Seria A goals with 18 appearances for the Club in a season.

Coach Pioli following that prestigious achievement by the 38 year old, showered encomium on the striker by labelling him a champion in every aspect of his life. “We are improving daily and he is no doubt playing a crucial role to our development”.

The players will now rest at home, but they will have to train as well, while at home. Milan are in line to offer the striker another contract at the club as his current is set to expire.

“We did exceptionally well this season, and I am pretty sure the boys are planning on continuing where they left off, come next season”.

“We are confident on our ability to perform at the very to level, we are going to partake in playoff matches, so to get set more for next season. We will collectively train and work, so the gap with top teams in the league and in Europe can be closed”, he added.

Pioli’s Milan ended the Seria A campaign with successive 12 match unbeaten streak, the boys were just phenomenal, “the results we got were aided by the mentality of going into every game to win, what we have now, will sure shape the future for us and our lovely fans”.