Militant group claims responsibility for Yobe monarch’s attack

A militant group, Ansaru on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of the emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram, A human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, who shared the development on his Twitter handle – @bularmabukarti – said the attack might be an indication of the terror group’s renewed attack on soft targets. Ansaru was established in 2012. The emir was attacked along the Kaduna-Zaria highway last Wednesday and at least 14 people were killed in the attack. He told journalists the scene was like a battlefield. The monarch said: “We were just about 30 seconds from our discussion then the sound of gunshots erupted. The gunshots were unbelievable. It was just like a war field,” the emir told reporters at his palace.