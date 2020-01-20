Militant group claims responsibility for Yobe monarch’s attack

A militant group, Ansaru on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of the emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram, A human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, who shared the development on his Twitter handle – @bularmabukarti – said the attack might be an indication of the terror group’s renewed attack on soft targets. Ansaru was established in 2012. The emir was attacked along the Kaduna-Zaria highway last Wednesday and at least 14 people were killed in the attack. He told journalists the scene was like a battlefield. The monarch said: “We were just about 30 seconds from our discussion then the sound of gunshots erupted. The gunshots were unbelievable. It was just like a war field,” the emir told reporters at his palace.“Instantly, I saw my pilot driver swerved and then hit a standing vehicle. I suspected the shooting affected him and the police people around him. “As the shooting was going on, we decided to abandon our vehicles and take to safety. God in His infinite mercy led me to escape the danger zone. The gunshots continued for almost two hours. I continued trekking into the bush until when the sound of the guns was a bit far off from me. That is how I found myself, it’s God’s mercy that helped me to escape danger zone.”