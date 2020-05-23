Military Air Raids Eliminate 135 Bandits In Several Locations, Including Katsina And Zamfara

In the wake of several bandit attacks that have plagued Northern Nigeria— including in the north-western states of Zamfara and Katsina— the Nigerian Military yesterday announced a successful air raid, which killed at least 135 bandits and destroyed their camps.

In a statement signed by John Enenche, Major General and Coordinator,Defence Media Operations, the military said its air-raids, which are conducted based on credible intelligence reports, are intended to rid the north-west of the armed bandits.

The air raids, nicknamed “Hadarin Daji”, were carried out between 20-22 of May, 2020. According to the military statement, painstaking measures were taken to identify a set of huts belonging to the bandit leaders, before the air strike commenced.

The signed statement reads:

AIR COMPONENT DECIMATES ARMED BANDITS CAMPS, KILLS 135 OF THEM IN AIR RAIDS CONDUCTED IN KATSINA AND ZAMFARA STATES.

As part of the renewed offensive to rid the North West of the Country of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has decimated several camps and neutralized no fewer than 135 armed bandits in massive air raids executed at several locations in Katsina and Zamfara States between 20 and 22 May 2020.

The air strikes were undertaken sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camps, which include Abu Radde Camps 1 and 2 and Dunya in Jibia and DanMusa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State as well as Hassan Tagwaye’s Camp; Alhaji Auta’s Camp and Maikomi in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State.

The air interdiction missions were painstakingly undertaken by the Air Component as it dispatched its attack aircraft to the locations in multiple bombing runs, some of which were executed simultaneously. At the Abu Radde Camps on 20 May 2020, a set of huts housing one of the notorious bandit leaders was taken out by air strikes with scores of the bandits killed and few seen fleeing with gunshot wounds towards the Dumburum Forest.

Similar air raids were executed at Hassan Tagwaye’s and Alhaji Auta’s Camps as well as at Maikomi with equally devastating effects. HUMINT reports later confirmed that no fewer than 135 bandits were neutralized by the series of air strikes at the various locations.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute, in order to achieve the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)to restore normalcy to all parts of Nigeria.

You are please requested to disseminate this information, along with the attached declassified short video clip of the attack on Abu Radde’s Camps, through your medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.

JOHN ENENCHE

Major General

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

23 May 2020