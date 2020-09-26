Military Aircraft Conveying Aviation Students Crashes In Ukraine

A military aircraft reported to have been conveying 28 people, majority of them students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry, crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400km (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv on Friday.

The crash is reported to have happened approximately 2km (1.2 miles) from a military airport, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

“The bodies of 22 people were found, two people were injured and the search for four people continues,” it said.

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those on board were students at the institution run by the defence ministry.

The two wounded were taken to hospital in a serious condition, and the search continued for the four others missing, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

The plane was on a training flight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement, citing preliminary information.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.