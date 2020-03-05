Military alleges aid groups giving support to Boko Haram

The Nigerian military has insisted that some aid groups, claiming neutrality, provide support and logistics to the insurgents.

DailyTrust quoted Defence Headquarters spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, as describing the action as betrayal of trust.

He was reacting to a statement yesterday by the Human Rights Watch that restrictions were stifling aid efforts in the North East.

Nwachukwu said the military would not allow recklessness in the guise of providing humanitarian aid.

He said all legitimate aid groups in the North East must follow the procedure, emphasising that “If you have a genuine business, nobody is going to obstruct you.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) Nigeria researcher, Anietie Ewang, said such restrictions gives the impression that the organizations were not independent, making them vulnerable to attacks by Boko Haram.

She said aid agencies were unable to respond effectively to the crisis in North-eastern Nigeria due to worsening insecurity and stifling operational requirements imposed by military and civilian authorities.

She described the humanitarian crisis in North East as among the world’s most severe with 1.8 million people internally displaced and over seven million others in need of urgent life-saving assistance.

She said: “Nigerian authorities should ensure that aid agencies can deliver timely and effective help to people affected by the conflict,” adding that, “Undue restrictions are intensifying the suffering of vulnerable people in dire need of life-saving assistance.”

A security source however praised the military for demonstration of gallantry against insurgents, saying that more than 35 insurgents lost their lives.

The source added that troops destroyed and recovered 10 gun trucks from the insurgents and also pursued them from the town.

“I think the troops deserve some applaud from Nigerians; our troops did a great job today and we killed more than 35 of them. The cooperation of the locals played an important role; they came out to support our troops,” the source said.