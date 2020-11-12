Military Arrests Four Gunrunners In Plateau

By Idowu Maryam

The high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), on Thursday, said that its troops have arrested four gunrunners in Plateau state.

The military further disclosed that it was deploying more of intelligence now, in executing its operations, to track down terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, (CDMO), while briefing newsmen in Abuja, on the successes of military operations nationwide, between November 5 to 11, said that troops were able to record more successes within the period following the deployment of intelligence.

General Enenche said that the arrest of the suspected gunrunners in Plateau state, followed painstaking intelligence by troops, who had earlier arrested a member of their syndicate at Gusau, Zamfara state.

The Defence operations spokesman said that, “troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 9 November 2020, in a follow-up operation, after the arrest of a gunrunner in Gusau, Zamfara State, arrested 4 suspected gunrunners named Daniel Ishaku, Musa Bala, Abubakar Umar and Mohammed Saidu at Jos Metropolis in Plateau State.

“The suspects had negotiated to sell some arms and ammunition. One AK47 rifle and one magazine were recovered. Suspects are currently being held at Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN for further action”, he said.

The CDMO, who told journalists that, “we have up our game in the area of intelligence”, warned, “those who think that they are escaping, it is just a matter of short time, we will get them. We are getting more and more everyday.”

He added that through intelligence efforts, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN was able to arrest a kidnapped kingpin in Kaduna state.

“On 7 November 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted a dawn raid at an identified kidnapper’s hideout in Kasit village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops apprehended a kidnapper and gang-leader one Mr Joshua Iliya.

“The suspect and his gang members were allegedly involved in some recent kidnappings in the general area. Presently, he is undergoing interrogation to be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.”

General Enenche in a message to the criminals, warned that, “they cannot hide. They should down their tools. We will get them.”