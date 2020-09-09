Military Confirms Killing Of Wanted Militia Leader ‘Gana’

Heavily hunted Benue gang leader Terwase Akwaza alias Gana has been killed in conflicting circumstances.

While the military said he was shot dead in a gun battle with operatives, Governor of Benue State Sam Ortom alleged he was seized from a convoy of repentant militants on its way to the Government House for a peace meeting.

Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama however confirmed Gana died in a battle with operatives.

But Ortom accused soldiers of abducting Gana from a Government convoy of repentant militants in Gboko.

Gana had reportedly surrendered on Tuesday with 172 other militia members in Katsina-Ala local government in Benue.

According to reports, no fewer than 172 militia boys, including Gana, had surrendered early Tuesday at an event attended by traditional rulers, priests, and local government officials in Katsina-Ala local government in Benue.

Governor Ortom confirmed that Gana came out after several years of hiding and surrendered for the amnesty programme in Katsina Ala township stadium in Katsina Ala local government area of Benue north senatorial zone on Tuesday.

They were on their way to Makurdi when they were intercepted by military officials, Ortom alleged.

In 2015, Gana had been offered an amnesty but returned to his alleged criminal activities.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him.