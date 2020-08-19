Military Coup: US Condemns Mali’s Revolt, Urges Release Of Detained Leaders

The United State Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has recently decried the mutiny in Mali, and at the same time called for immediate release of the captured leaders.

Rebel Military through a planned coup on Tuesday, made the President, Boubacar Keita to declare his resignation from official duties. Keita later said he resigned because he does not want to shed innocent blood.

However, Malian’s Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse alongside Keita were taken into custody by the mutinous soldiers.

Meanwhile, Pompei replied to the development by saying that the United States criticizes and condemns the forceful take of power especially in government administration, adding that the government officials captured should be released to their families.

The U.S urges for constitutional government; achieving this would require every political and Military actor to join forces, one that would be violent free for that matter.

The detained President for some time now, has been the target of rebels over handicapped economy faced by the people; corruption; and islamist rebellion going on in the country.

There were no reported casualties in the takeover of power from government. Upon arrival, the rebels were elated by the crowd, who were in mass waiting for their return in Bamako.