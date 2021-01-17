Military House Arrest: “We Have Run Out Of Food… My Wife Was Assaulted By Soldiers On Her Way To Get More Supplies” — Bobi Wine

By Seun Adeuyi

Uganda’s Presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, has said his family is at the verge of starving after running out of food supplies.

Wine, in his first tweet since Friday, said the situation has been occasioned by the house arrested he has been placed under for about for days now.

TheBreakingTimes had reported that Wine’s house has since Friday been surrounded by the military to prevent him from leaving.

He tweeted, “It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound.”

Ugandan security officials said they were protecting Wine after the Thursday’s Elections.

Long-serving President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the polls after garnering 5,851,037 against Wine’s 3,475,298.

Wine described the election as rigged, saying that he will unleash evidence showing malpractices once the government restores internet connectivity on Monday. He has since claimed victory of the poll.