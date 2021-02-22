Military Plane Crash: Chief Of Air Staff Orders Investigation Into Incident

Following the military plane crash that led to the death of seven persons, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed an investigation into the incident.

The Air Force plane, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed on return to Abuja airport on Sunday, after reporting engine failure en-route Minna, the Niger State capital.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola stated that all seven personnel aboard the craft lost their lives.

He continued that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) has called on the general public to stay calm and await the results of the investigation.

The CAS also sympathized with the families of the deceased.