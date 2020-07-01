Millions Of Naira Properties Lost As Fire Guts Popular Lagos Market

By Francis Ezediuno

Millions of Naira worth of properties have been destroyed on Wednesday July 1 as fire gutted the Ajao Market in Lagos State.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed that the fire started at about 1am from the shopping mall within the market and extended to the main market and affected some adjoining buildings.

According to him, “There was a fire outbreak there. It started around 1am and we arrived the scene immediately we were notified. From all indications, the Ajao Main Market has a small shopping mall and from what we gathered, the fire started from there and extended to some adjoining buildings.

“The LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, including the Lagos State Fire Service and the police were on ground to quell the fire. No casualty has been recorded for now

“The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained,” he added.