Mind Your Utterances, FG Replies Kukah

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal Government has warned the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, to refrain from stoking the embers of hatred and disunity.

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also warned that “resorting to scorched-earth rhetoric at this time could trigger unintended consequences.”

Kukah had, in his 2020 Christmas message accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

In the message titled ‘A nation in search of vindication,’ Kukah had said, “Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim president could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.

“He may be right and we, Christians, cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North.”

Reacting of the government, the Minister, warned Kukah to desist from fanning the embers of disharmony.

‘While religious leaders have a responsibility to speak truth to power, such truth must not come wrapped in anger, hatred, disunity and religious disharmony,” Mohammed said.

He said, it would be “particularly graceless and impious for any religious leader to use the period of Christmas, which is a season of peace, to stoke the embers of hatred, sectarian strife and national disunity.”

’Calling for a violent overthrow of a democratically-elected government, no matter how disguised such a call is, and casting a particular religion as violent is not what any religious leader should engage in, and certainly not in a season of peace,” the Minister added.

Mohammed stressed that instigating regime change outside the ballot box is an open call to anarchy.