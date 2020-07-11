Minister Denies Buying Son A 300 Million Naira House

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has recently debunked claims that says he bought a house for his son who recently wedded in Kano.

The AGF explained that the accusations were all false, and that the communication technology in the country, have been hijacked and therefore cannot be trusted for accurate information.

In a statement signed by spokesman to the AGF, Umar Gwandu, explained that claims of the minister buying a house for his son in Abuja was “mischievous, deceitful and therefore cannot be trusted, while adding that his son doesn’t even own a borrowed house in the state.

“It is regrettable that the information communication and technology media in the country, have been hijacked by disgruntled elements and propositions that goes around speeding fake news and lies.

According to him, the media is now characterized with elements of fake and deceitful news that sway the populace into thinking irrationally.

In the statement, he also refuted the claim that read he hired a private jet for the couples use in the wedding.