Minister’s Aide, Toni Kan Resigns After Pressure From APC

Writer Toni Kan has declined the position of spokesperson to Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

This was after the appointment was criticized by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the APC members, Toni Kan doesn’t deserve the appointment because he’s not a member of the party which he has been a critic of in the past.

Rather undaunted by the pressure mounted on him for his dismissal as at Tuesday, Kan had on Twitter insisted that he is not backing down because he is a Nigerian well-qualified to take up the post.

Why cant Toni Kan be media aide? He is well qualified. Professional. Ethical. Rain or Fire he stands firm – M.A and B.A English literature from the universities of Lagos and Jos.

Best Graduating student both times.

Magazine Editor at 26. #whoisafraidoftonikan pic.twitter.com/MjmBWUzEw9 — TONI KAN (Lagosian Panglosian) (@tonikan11) May 26, 2020

Bowing to the outcry which trended on social media, Toni Kan tweeted:

“At the behest of HM @Sadiya_farouq @fmhdsd, in the wake of the outcry on twitter over my engagement as Media Consultant I wish to decline the position of Spokesperson. I thank her for the opportunity and wish the ministry all the best”.

At the behest of HM @Sadiya_farouq @fmhdsd, in the wake of the outcry on twitter over my engagement as Media Consultant I wish to decline the position of Spokesperson. I thank her for the opportunity and wish the ministry all the best. — TONI KAN (Lagosian Panglosian) (@tonikan11) May 27, 2020